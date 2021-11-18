NR PLUS Art

Van Gogh’s Olive-Grove Paintings in Dallas Are a Must-See

By
Vincent van Gogh, Olive Trees, June 1889, oil on canvas. (The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, Mo. Purchase: William Rockhill Nelson Trust, 32-2. Image courtesy of The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Media Services/Photo: Gabe Hopkins)
Take note, New York, coherence, great art, new scholarship still win the day

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I ’m in Dallas and New Orleans this week for a memorial service and museum visits. Van Gogh and the Olive Groves at the Dallas Museum of Art was among the top attractions for me, art-wise. Vincent van Gogh (1853–1890) is well-trodden territory, but no one has done an exhibition of his olive-tree paintings, so Dallas’s is a rare first. It’s not big — about 20 paintings — but it’s one treasure after another. It’s a sensitively done, poignant show that weaves together the best art, biography, and art conservation.

I think it’s worth a trip to Dallas, especially for those many

(The Museum of Modern Art, New York, Mrs. John Hay Whitney Bequest. Image © The Museum of Modern Art: photo by Robert Gerhardt)

