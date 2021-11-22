Better Than Shouting Your Abortion Is Walking with Moms

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f you are pregnant and in need, come to the Catholic Church! That was the message of Cardinal John O’Connor 30 years ago when he founded the Sisters of Life in New York. That community of Catholic women religious (“nuns”) was founded to do just that: protect and enhance the sanctity of human life. The Sisters today are in the New York metropolitan area, Arizona, Denver, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. But they are far from the end of the story of the resources available to women. During the recent meeting of the U.S. Catholic bishops in Baltimore, most of …
The Catholic Church highlights the solution to our culture of death.
