Biden Dithers as China Ups Its Nuclear Arsenal

By
A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, at a restaurant in Beijing, China November 16, 2021. (Tingshu Wang/Reuters)
A let’s-be-friends approach only plays into Chinese hands.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C hina’s nuclear-weapons program is in high gear. America’s ability to deter it is waning. The latest Pentagon report on Chinese military power says it likely will have 1,000 nuclear warheads of various types in the coming decade. It lends credibility to a call by the Chinese Communist Party publication the Global Times last year that argued for a 1,000-nuclear-warhead arsenal, saying “we just need to accelerate the steps that make it happen.” Recent Chinese nuclear saber-rattling against Japan and Australia suggests that China intends to use its nuclear arsenal to bully its neighbors.

“The accelerating pace of the PRC’s nuclear expansion

John Rossomando is a senior analyst for defense policy at the Center for Security Policy and a contributor to The National Interest, 1945, Epoch Times and other publications. 

