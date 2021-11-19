Biden Dithers as China Ups Its Nuclear Arsenal

A let’s-be-friends approach only plays into Chinese hands.

China's nuclear-weapons program is in high gear. America's ability to deter it is waning. The latest Pentagon report on Chinese military power says it likely will have 1,000 nuclear warheads of various types in the coming decade. It lends credibility to a call by the Chinese Communist Party publication the Global Times last year that argued for a 1,000-nuclear-warhead arsenal, saying "we just need to accelerate the steps that make it happen." Recent Chinese nuclear saber-rattling against Japan and Australia suggests that China intends to use its nuclear arsenal to bully its neighbors.

“The accelerating pace of the PRC’s nuclear expansion …