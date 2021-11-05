Biden Is Already Losing the Left on Climate

The president’s remarks at the U.N. global-warming conference were mostly hot air.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne way to feel good about your performance at something is to find someone worse at it. So, someone failing to make headway at AA might rationalize it by saying, “Well, I may drink a bottle of wine a night, but Bob over there drinks four! I’m fine.” This is President Biden’s approach to politics.

During the 2020 election (and even to this day), Biden’s inability to deliver on his own promises or meet the targets he sets for himself — be it at the border, in Afghanistan, or on any number of domestic issues — is typically dismissed with “Trump was …