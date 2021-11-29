Biden’s Anti-Family Agenda

Mandates, regulations, subsidies, and taxes are throttling the American dream.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ur great country was founded on the idea that freedom leads to prosperity — the American dream. This country gives you the opportunity to live the life you dream because with hard work, anything is possible. And for centuries, the American dream has been rooted in the idea of family. A soldier returning home from battle might dream of getting married and starting a family. A hardworking married couple might dream of saving enough to buy a home for their children. When individuals are asked, “What is the most important source of meaning to your life?” time and time again …