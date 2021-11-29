NR PLUS White House

Biden’s Bumbling COVID Policy

By
President Biden speaks about COVID-19 as Dr. Anthony Fauci looks on at the White House in Washington, D.C., November 29, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
When it comes to the pandemic, the ‘adults’ in charge of the White House have failed miserably.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Biden hasn’t the slightest clue what he should do or say on the topic of COVID-19. He is profoundly out of his depth, he is hopelessly hamstrung, and, as is richly deserved, he is beginning to pay a steep political price for the mountain of cheap, glib, opportunistic nonsense in which he indulged during his campaign. Rarely in American history has a disapproval rating been so assiduously well-earned.

It is not President Biden’s fault that COVID-19 remains with us. The virus does not care if a given government is run by Democrats or Republicans. But while it is not political,

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Dossier Deceit

The Dossier Deceit

John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.

The Latest