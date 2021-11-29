Biden’s Bumbling COVID Policy

When it comes to the pandemic, the ‘adults’ in charge of the White House have failed miserably.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Biden hasn’t the slightest clue what he should do or say on the topic of COVID-19. He is profoundly out of his depth, he is hopelessly hamstrung, and, as is richly deserved, he is beginning to pay a steep political price for the mountain of cheap, glib, opportunistic nonsense in which he indulged during his campaign. Rarely in American history has a disapproval rating been so assiduously well-earned.

It is not President Biden’s fault that COVID-19 remains with us. The virus does not care if a given government is run by Democrats or Republicans. But while it is not political, …