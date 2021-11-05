NR PLUS Fiscal Policy

Biden’s Inflationary ‘Rescue’ of the Middle Class

By &
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the authorization of the coronavirus vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 at the White House in Washington, D.C., November 3, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
The president's agenda could end up costing American workers more than they receive in benefits.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n pushing his Build Back Better agenda, President Biden has touted redistributive taxes as a means of lifting the middle class. However, the Democrats’ $1.75 trillion budget proposal (scaled back from $3.5 trillion) could end up costing American workers more than they receive in benefits. Increased inflation, taxes, and debt that would result from the proposal would eat away at transfers to the middle class.

What matters to the households is not how much they receive but what they can buy — doubling your income is worthless if everything is twice as expensive. The proposed transfers will be eroded by the

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest

Trump’s Bad Night

Trump’s Bad Night

Glenn Youngkin did it his own way, barely mentioning the former president’s name, and still turned out MAGA voters in droves.