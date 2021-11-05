Biden’s Inflationary ‘Rescue’ of the Middle Class

The president's agenda could end up costing American workers more than they receive in benefits.

In pushing his Build Back Better agenda, President Biden has touted redistributive taxes as a means of lifting the middle class. However, the Democrats' $1.75 trillion budget proposal (scaled back from $3.5 trillion) could end up costing American workers more than they receive in benefits. Increased inflation, taxes, and debt that would result from the proposal would eat away at transfers to the middle class.

What matters to the households is not how much they receive but what they can buy — doubling your income is worthless if everything is twice as expensive. The proposed transfers will be eroded by the …