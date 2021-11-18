Biden’s Phony Gas-Price Investigation

Another leg in the political race to the bottom.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden claims that gasoline producers are illegally colluding to rip off Americans, that there is “mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil-and-gas companies.”

There isn’t any such evidence, of course. That doesn’t matter. As an oil executive once told me in a different context: “We’re an oil company. You can say anything you want about us.”

That’s true.

More to the point, Joe Biden isn’t Donald Trump.

If you go back through the news clippings of the Trump years, you’ll find about 453,681 examples of sentences such as “President Trump today asserted without evidence,” or “Trump claims, contrary to the evidence,” that sort …