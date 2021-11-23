NR PLUS Regulatory Policy

Big Tech’s Critics Forget Government’s Role in the Gilded Age

Senators Amy Klobuchar ( D-MN) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) attend the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Texas Unconstitutional Abortion Ban and the Role of the Shadow Docket” in Washington, D.C., September 29, 2021. (Tom Williams/Pool via Reuters)
Lawmakers should learn from the mistakes of the Gilded Age rather than repeating them.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his month, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) introduced two bills aimed squarely at America’s largest technology companies. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act and Platform Competition and Opportunity Act join a litany of antitrust bills introduced this year, all with the same purpose: to rewrite decades of judicial precedent and give lawmakers unbridled power to redesign the American economy.

Legislators are eager to reform antitrust laws based on their own values and political motivations. They argue that antitrust has lost its way, and that current economic conditions necessitate a radical transformation of competition policy. In particular, Senator Klobuchar has repeatedly

Rachel Chiu is a contributor and technology fellow for Young Voices. Her work has been featured in USA Today, The Hill, RealClearMarkets, City A.M., and elsewhere.

