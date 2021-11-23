Big Tech’s Critics Forget Government’s Role in the Gilded Age

Lawmakers should learn from the mistakes of the Gilded Age rather than repeating them.

This month, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) introduced two bills aimed squarely at America's largest technology companies. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act and Platform Competition and Opportunity Act join a litany of antitrust bills introduced this year, all with the same purpose: to rewrite decades of judicial precedent and give lawmakers unbridled power to redesign the American economy.

Legislators are eager to reform antitrust laws based on their own values and political motivations. They argue that antitrust has lost its way, and that current economic conditions necessitate a radical transformation of competition policy. In particular, Senator Klobuchar has repeatedly …