Buttigieg’s Electric Kool-Aid Acid Jest

Does our transportation secretary understand how our electricity is generated?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A fter reminding Americans that the Democrats’ infrastructure proposal includes a “$12,500 discount” for electric cars, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg declared that “families who own that vehicle will never have to worry about gas prices again.”

Indeed. And if every American rode a ten-speed bicycle to work, no one would have to worry about fuel costs at all.

In reality, though, without state “incentives” and “discounts,” electric cars would be prohibitively expensive for everyone but millionaires. Even with all these state “investments,” the average price of an electric car is around $19,000 higher than the price of an average gas-powered vehicle. Surely, one …