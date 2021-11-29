NR PLUS Capital Matters

Buttigieg’s Electric Kool-Aid Acid Jest

By
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., November 8, 2021. (Leah Millis/Reuters)
Does our transportation secretary understand how our electricity is generated?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A fter reminding Americans that the Democrats’ infrastructure proposal includes a “$12,500 discount” for electric cars, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg declared that “families who own that vehicle will never have to worry about gas prices again.”

Indeed. And if every American rode a ten-speed bicycle to work, no one would have to worry about fuel costs at all.

In reality, though, without state “incentives” and “discounts,” electric cars would be prohibitively expensive for everyone but millionaires. Even with all these state “investments,” the average price of an electric car is around $19,000 higher than the price of an average gas-powered vehicle. Surely, one

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Dossier Deceit

The Dossier Deceit

John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.

The Latest