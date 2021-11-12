NR PLUS Capital Matters

Canada’s Big Tech Temptation

By
Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on “Online Platforms and Market Power” on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2020. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via Reuters)
The country risks following in the footsteps of the U.S. and Europe; if they do, consumers will pay the price.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s tech platforms have ascended in recent years, so too have calls for stronger antitrust laws and regulation to protect consumers from ostensibly unlawful or unfair business practices. Indeed, the “Big Tech” sector — comprising such companies as Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft — has begun to face a significant populist backlash.

Digital markets raise interesting questions for competition policy. Issues such as economies of scale, ecosystems, “self-preferencing” — in which a firm favors its own offerings over those of a competitor — privacy, network effects, and control over data are deservedly getting more attention than they used to.

Critics are

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest