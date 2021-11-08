Cash to Illegal Immigrants Is the New Low in Biden’s Open-Borders Push

Contemplating $450,000 payments to illegal aliens marks a new low for the Biden administration's already terrible record on immigration and border security.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t goes without saying: No one should get paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for entering our country illegally. But late last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration was considering payments of up to $450,000 each to illegal aliens who were caught illegally entering our country in 2018. A family of four could receive almost $2 million. There’s since been a confused back-and-forth. When Biden was initially asked about paying illegal aliens, he gave a refreshingly honest answer: He called the reports “garbage” and waved the topic off. The rare moment of honesty with the American people …