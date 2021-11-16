NR PLUS Energy & Environment

Charles the Climate Prince

By
Britain’s Prince Charles speaks during the opening ceremony of the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, November 1, 2021. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via Reuters)
A royal reminder of climate policy’s democracy problem.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t a time when the monarch, James I, “the wisest fool in Christendom,” believed in the divine right of kings, it was perhaps tactless of the English jurist John Selden (1584–1654) to write:

A king is a thing men have made for their own sakes, for quietness’ sake. Just as in a family one man is appointed to buy the meat . . .

Commentary such as this meant that Selden spent a short time in the Tower of London. Nevertheless, he lived long enough to see James’s son, Charles, being found surplus to requirements. And, if Selden’s ghost is still around, it

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest

Biden’s Commissar

Biden’s Commissar

Between publicly rationalizing the USSR’s policies and proposing central planning, Saule Omarova is unfit for an executive-branch regulatory position.