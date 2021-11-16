NR PLUS International

COP 26 Cables: The Glasgow Pact Is a Cry for Central Planning

By
COP26 President Alok Sharma holds a gavel as he speaks at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 13, 2021. (Yves Herman/Reuters)
A Competitive Enterprise Institute update on the international climate conference in Glasgow.

My Competitive Enterprise Institute colleagues and I have been filing brief cables on COP26, the international climate conference that was held in Glasgow, Scotland. Below is our sixth and final dispatch.

TL;DR: The COP26 meetings closed with a whimper as realpolitik dashed dreams of an immediate green revolution. The insular community that thrives at COP meetings will continue to face major obstacles as it tries to get national legislatures to work against their countries’ own interests.

*   *   *

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s was the case for Shakespeare’s Macbeth, COP26 in Glasgow was a tragedy of ambition. Officially, the “Glasgow Climate Change Conference of the UNFCCC COP26” produced

