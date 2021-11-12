NR PLUS International

COP26 Cables: A Bit of Argy Bargy among Countries Seeking the Spotlight in Glasgow

By
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry attends the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, November 12, 2021. (Yves Herman/Reuters)
A Competitive Enterprise Institute update on the international climate conference in Glasgow.

My Competitive Enterprise Institute colleagues and I are filing brief cables on COP26, the international climate conference being held in Glasgow, Scotland. Below is our fifth dispatch.

TL;DR: The Chinese skipped the conference and outmaneuvered the less savvy Europeans for the end-of-week spotlight; surprise cooperation about future promises, but nothing tangible today leaves the activists and the British hosts empty-handed with only one day left of the conference. Danes and Costa Ricans make their play.

*   *  *

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T hursday was the last chance to get major attention for your cause or country at the COP26 meetings. Friday is all about the final

