COP26 Cables: Even When It’s Not about the Money, It’s about the Money

A Competitive Enterprise Institute update on the international climate conference in Glasgow

My Competitive Enterprise Institute colleagues and I are filing brief cables on COP26, the international climate conference being held in Glasgow, Scotland. Below is our third dispatch.

TL;DR: Tuesday was officially gender plus science and innovation day at COP26, but discussions focused on financing.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here is a lot happening at the 26th Conference of Parties, a gathering attracting 20,000 people from around the world. It is part trade show for every nation and nonprofit to showcase good intentions about climate change. And it is a meeting to negotiate implementation of the Paris climate agreement, itself a product of COP21, which was held …