Corrupt NLRB Puts Unions over Workers

Union supporters gather outside of the Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer Ala., March 29, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H eads, I win — tails, I get another flip of the coin. Sound fair to you?

When it comes to its contest with would-be union organizers, Amazon literally cannot win — National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) regional director Lisa Y. Henderson is seeing to that, ordering a mulligan for the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), providing the union with a second shot at establishing an organized-labor beachhead at the Amazon facility in Bessemer, Ala.

For the union bosses, it’s a can’t-lose proposition — the Biden administration’s buddies at the NLRB simply decree that the union gets another shot. Imagine a

