Cuomo Charged with Sex Crime . . . or Is He?

The dissolute former governor may well be guilty, but proving it will not be easy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B ack in August, when Albany County sheriff Craig Apple first elbowed his way to the footlights of the Andrew Cuomo drama, I explained that his overt politicization of the case would help Cuomo’s defense if charges were eventually filed.

Well, here we are.

In the matter of the former governor’s alleged groping of a state executive staffer, Brittany Commisso, we don’t yet know if a sex-crime charge will actually be pursued — meaning: a case that the district attorney, as opposed to the investigating sheriff, decides to prosecute. But we do know that Apple is already Defense Exhibit No. 1 . . …