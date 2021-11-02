Cuomo Charged with Sex Crime . . . or Is He?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B ack in August, when Albany County sheriff Craig Apple first elbowed his way to the footlights of the Andrew Cuomo drama, I explained that his overt politicization of the case would help Cuomo’s defense if charges were eventually filed.
Well, here we are.
In the matter of the former governor’s alleged groping of a state executive staffer, Brittany Commisso, we don’t yet know if a sex-crime charge will actually be pursued — meaning: a case that the district attorney, as opposed to the investigating sheriff, decides to prosecute. But we do know that Apple is already Defense Exhibit No. 1 . . …
Something to Consider
If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.