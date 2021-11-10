Democrats Deny Economic Reality at Their Own Peril

If they continue refusing to reckon with our inflation crisis, they will pay a steep price at the polls.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T hat there exists such a yawning chasm between the substance of the daily news and the continuing political obsessions of the Democratic Party remains one of the least remarked upon and most mystifying phenomena of the age. Day in, day out, we are treated to breathless, ESPN-style updates on the current state of the Democrats’ sprawling, unsolicited “Build Back Better” agenda, and yet almost nobody seems to have inquired seriously into why, given the real problems that are afflicting our economy, and given the public’s obvious indifference toward the package, the party has remained so monomaniacally focused on passing it.

“By …