Democrats Have Only Themselves to Blame for the Inflation Fiasco

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the October jobs report at the White House in Washington, D.C., November 5, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
Biden and his party are violating the ‘do no harm’ principle in the face of an economic crisis.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s been quite a spectacle watching people who credit Democrats with every job created and every percentage point gained in economic growth suddenly arguing that the White House is completely powerless in the face of our current economic predicament.

Presidents generally get far too much credit and/or blame for our fortunes, but they can certainly exacerbate existing problems. And our political class has certainly aggravated them with unbridled spending and support for policies that disincentivize work and inhibit energy production.

Wholesale prices rose 8.6 percent from a year ago in October, another record annual gain and the biggest spike going back more

