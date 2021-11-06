NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Do We Have a Constitutional-Conservative Supreme Court Majority — or Pols in Robes?

By
The nine Supreme Court justices pose for a group photo in Washington, D.C., April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff/Reuters)
Recent Court actions should cause us to worry.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n a glum column last weekend, I related that Trump-appointed justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh had joined with the Supreme Court’s three-justice progressive bloc and its Machiavellian chief justice to deny a religious-liberty claim against an irrationally discriminatory state mandate — specifically, a plea to be exempted from Maine’s COVID-vaccine requirement, in the same way the state exempts those who claim to fear vaccination for medical reasons.

This was crushing news for constitutional conservatives who had fought so hard for the confirmations of Barrett and Kavanaugh against an unhinged progressive onslaught.

The result would have been easier to take had

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest

The Virginia Model

The Virginia Model

There is cause for hope that Youngkin will be a serious governor in demanding times who shows his fellow Republicans not just how to win, but how to govern.