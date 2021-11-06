Do We Have a Constitutional-Conservative Supreme Court Majority — or Pols in Robes?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n a glum column last weekend, I related that Trump-appointed justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh had joined with the Supreme Court’s three-justice progressive bloc and its Machiavellian chief justice to deny a religious-liberty claim against an irrationally discriminatory state mandate — specifically, a plea to be exempted from Maine’s COVID-vaccine requirement, in the same way the state exempts those who claim to fear vaccination for medical reasons.
This was crushing news for constitutional conservatives who had fought so hard for the confirmations of Barrett and Kavanaugh against an unhinged progressive onslaught.
Something to Consider
