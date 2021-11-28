NR PLUS Music

Don’t Go Wasting Your Emotions on ABBA’s Voyage

By
ABBA perform at Wembley Arena in London, England, in 1979. From left: Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Benny Andersson. (Gus Stewart/Redferns/via Getty Images)
Their reunion disappoints, though there is a unicorn among their new offerings.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ike the Eagles’ 1994 reconciliation tour, the reunion of Swedish pop sensation ABBA was a highly anticipated affair. Thanks to Mamma Mia!, my generation, notoriously a pessimistic and troubled lot, had been known to find euphoric escape in the songs at karaoke bars, college house parties, and in the depths of TikTok. Many weary, deflated souls, craving a spark of jubilance after a tumultuous year, hoped that the sequel would reinvigorate them. Following its long hiatus, the quartet, wrinkled and weathered from elapsed time, prepared a seemingly competitive comeback. Presenting a virtual holographic performance and celestial graphic design, the band

