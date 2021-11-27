Don’t Polarize the Fight against Porn

It’s no coincidence that Oklahoma!, a musical of youthful heartiness, is anti-porn.

In 1958, Oscar Hammerstein told Mike Wallace that Oklahoma!, the hit musical he wrote with Richard Rodgers, "has no particular message except that it has a flavor which infects the people who see it. It's gaiety. Oklahoma! is youth and irresponsible and not-very-intellectual heartiness in life."

Oklahoma!, which opened on Broadway in 1943, is set in 1906, when Oklahoma was still a territory. The western territories in the late 1800s and early 1900s were prime markets for pornographers. The people most likely to uproot their lives and move west at the …