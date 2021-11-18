NR PLUS Monetary Policy

Hijacking the Fed

By &
Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C. (jjgervasi/iStock/Getty Images)
It is democratically illegitimate and legally dubious for the Fed to engage in freelance activism.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n a recent New York Times essay, Professor Annelise Riles urges President Biden to “Go Big and Bold at the Fed.” She exhorts the administration to appoint a new Federal Reserve chairman and new members of the Board of Governors who will be “flexible and forward-thinking,” considering or embracing theories such as “feminist economics” and “environmental economic theory,” as well as causes such as “climate change” and “financial citizenship.” Out of context, a plea for heterodox thinking and open-mindedness might seem benign. But in context, it is part of a larger, ongoing political effort to enlist the Fed in progressive

