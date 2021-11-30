Dr. Oz Enters the Pennsylvania Senate Race

The famous TV doctor shakes up an already wild contest.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N ovember has been an eventful month for the Republican primary race to replace the retiring Pat Toomey in the Senate. Today’s entry in the race by Mehmet Oz, the famous TV doctor, follows the departure of Sean Parnell, the Trump-backed candidate who ran unsuccessfully for a House seat in 2020. With the Senate divided 50/50 and Pennsylvania a key swing state in recent presidential races, control of the Senate could end up depending on Dr. Oz.

The Map

Thirty-four Senate seats are up in the 2022 elections: 20 Republicans and 14 Democrats. While the political environment is likely to favor Republicans in …