Dudes Rock

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE Y ou may not have heard, but November 19 is International Men’s Day. It’s a far more obscure holiday than International Women’s Day, which was greeted with enormous fanfare by every major institution from Wall Street and Silicon Valley to the White House back in March. Instead, the sparse coverage of today’s celebration of men has been almost exclusively directed at . . . further undermining men. Metro took the occasion as an opportunity to speak “to men about their genuine concerns regarding their gender in our society,” and the Vagina Museum — yes, there is an entire brick-and-mortar museum dedicated …
On International Men’s Day, take a moment to celebrate how American manhood has been a force for good.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
An Embarrassment for Biden
Failure to pass the spending bills is still very much an option.
Biden Claims Infrastructure Bill Will Help Arrest Surging Inflation
The remarks come after the Labor Department announced that the consumer price index increased 6.2 percent from the previous year.
Pelosi Prepares to Send Her Most Vulnerable Members to the Slaughter
The speaker appears determined to proceed to a vote on the ‘Build Back Better’ agenda, putting moderate House Democrats in grave political danger.
The Dossier Deceit
John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.
What It Means If Glenn Youngkin Wins
Next year’s midterms could look particularly bleak for the Democrats.
What Rittenhouse’s Crying Means to Psychos
According to our media experts, in a fair and non-racist society, Rittenhouse would have been killed before he turned 18.
The Latest
Harris: Rittenhouse Verdict Shows ‘There’s A Lot More Work To Do’ to Make Justice System ‘More Equitable’
Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all the charges against him.
Rittenhouse Jury Gets It Right
Every American has a fundamental right to self-defense.
CDC Expands Eligibility for COVID-19 Booster Shots to All U.S. Adults
A Pfizer study found that a booster could increase protection against symptomatic infection to about 95 percent.
The Lost World of Schoolhouse Rock
The legislative process that the Framers carefully set up has gone awry.
Columbia Journalism School to Hire a Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
The responsibilities include 'defusing volatile classroom situations, presenting sensitive material, avoiding triggering language.'
A Red Scare over ‘Comrade’ Omarova Is Warranted, Actually
When collectivists are trying to infiltrate the U.S. bureaucracy, it’s appropriate to call it out.