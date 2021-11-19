Dudes Rock

On International Men’s Day, take a moment to celebrate how American manhood has been a force for good.

You may not have heard, but November 19 is International Men's Day. It's a far more obscure holiday than International Women's Day, which was greeted with enormous fanfare by every major institution from Wall Street and Silicon Valley to the White House back in March. Instead, the sparse coverage of today's celebration of men has been almost exclusively directed at . . . further undermining men. Metro took the occasion as an opportunity to speak "to men about their genuine concerns regarding their gender in our society," and the Vagina Museum — yes, there is an entire brick-and-mortar museum dedicated …