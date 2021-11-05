Durham Is Steadily Exposing the Real ‘Russia Collusion’ Scandal

The media owe the American people an apology, though we won’t hold our breath.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s one of the biggest scandals in American political history, and it barely warrants any media coverage.

Donald Trump might have desired a closer relationship with Vladimir Putin, but it was Democrats who had aggressively and successfully disseminated Russian disinformation during and after the 2016 election, manipulating a pliant media and law enforcement, plunging the nation into four years of paranoia meant to undermine trust in the American electoral system.

Special counsel John Durham has now handed down another indictment, arresting Igor Danchenko, a grifter, suspected Russian spy, and primary sub-source for the “Steele Dossier,” the discredited file that was assembled by …