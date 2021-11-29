Election Reform Is a Winning Issue for Republicans

Require ID, update voter rolls, and count only votes received by Election Day.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C ontrary to the dominant media narrative, election reform is shaping up to be a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. That’s because every single Democrat in Congress has voted against three simple, commonsense, effective reforms that are supported by more than 80 percent of voters.

The most talked-about reform is a requirement for all voters to show photo ID before casting a ballot. In my October 25–27 survey, 85 percent of all voters favored that reform. Strong support was found among all measured demographic groups. Yet all the congressional Democrats supported the so-called For the People Act, which would have effectively …