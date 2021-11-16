NR PLUS Business

Ending the Epidemic of Public-Nuisance Litigation

By &
(tab1962/Getty Images)
Courts are right to deny public-nuisance claims in opioid litigation.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he opioid crisis has spawned a rash of litigation, with thousands of pending state and federal cases threatening to penalize legitimate prescription opioid makers. But a welcome decision by the Oklahoma supreme court last week challenges the legal basis for nearly all of the lawsuits, which attempt to treat opioid marketing as a “public nuisance.”

Injured parties have a legal right to obtain redress from a public nuisance, which is defined as an “unreasonable interference with a right common to the general public.” Usually, public-nuisance actions are brought against alleged environmental wrongs such as noxious smells, loud noises, and pollution.

But in

