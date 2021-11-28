Enjoying Autarky?

COVID-19 managed to do quickly what our anti-trade protectionists have tried to do slowly: deprive American consumers of inexpensive imports.

If you ever have built a house, then you have probably experienced delays, cost overruns, a few unreliable subcontractors, and sundry other hassles. One thing you probably have not experienced is thinking to yourself, "Gee, I wish this were a lot more expensive!"

President Biden has heard the complaints that homeowners are not making, and has come up with an ingenious scheme to make them poorer. It is a plan to make housing less affordable for millions of Americans while ingeniously maneuvering at the same time to make offices, stores, and other commercial real estate more expensive for American businesses.

Inflation apparently …