NR PLUS U.S.

Enjoying Autarky?

By
Single family homes under construction in Valley Center, Calif., June 3, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
COVID-19 managed to do quickly what our anti-trade protectionists have tried to do slowly: deprive American consumers of inexpensive imports.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f you ever have built a house, then you have probably experienced delays, cost overruns, a few unreliable subcontractors, and sundry other hassles. One thing you probably have not experienced is thinking to yourself, “Gee, I wish this were a lot more expensive!”

President Biden has heard the complaints that homeowners are not making, and has come up with an ingenious scheme to make them poorer. It is a plan to make housing less affordable for millions of Americans while ingeniously maneuvering at the same time to make offices, stores, and other commercial real estate more expensive for American businesses.

Inflation apparently

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

Recommended

The Dossier Deceit

The Dossier Deceit

John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.

The Latest

The Blake Masters Vision

The Blake Masters Vision

The Peter Thiel–backed candidate is running to disrupt, in his words, ‘decades of bipartisan failure.’ Can he help the GOP reclaim the Senate majority?