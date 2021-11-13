Eric Adams’s First Test: Stand Up to BLM Mayhem-Making

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n the wake of the 2020 riots and amid an overall surge in violent crime, law and order could be making a comeback. An appreciation for security recently motivated voters in Minneapolis to reject a proposal to replace their police department with a “Department of Public Safety.” The same appreciation also helps explain the election of Eric Adams, a black retired NYPD captain, as mayor of New York City.
Adams’s inauguration is set for January 1, 2022. But for New York City, it can’t come too soon for him to deliver on his promises. The Big Apple is in desperate need …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.