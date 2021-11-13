NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Eric Adams’s First Test: Stand Up to BLM Mayhem-Making

By
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a rally at City Hall the day before the election in New York City, November 1, 2021. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)
Can the mayor-elect and retired NYPD captain save his city and his party from anti-police radicalism?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n the wake of the 2020 riots and amid an overall surge in violent crime, law and order could be making a comeback. An appreciation for security recently motivated voters in Minneapolis to reject a proposal to replace their police department with a “Department of Public Safety.” The same appreciation also helps explain the election of Eric Adams, a black retired NYPD captain, as mayor of New York City.

Adams’s inauguration is set for January 1, 2022. But for New York City, it can’t come too soon for him to deliver on his promises. The Big Apple is in desperate need

