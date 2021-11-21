Fauci’s ‘Kennel of Horrors’: A Study in Animal Protection as a Conservative Cause

Abhorrence of NIH experiments shows institutional cruelty as a neglected but potent political issue.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S candals come and go quickly these days, but you will surely remember one from last month, a story filed under the odd assortment of keywords “Tunisia,” “Fauci,” “sand flies,” and “de-barked.” Though not an uplifting story, or a short one, it offered a glimpse into problems that don’t ordinarily catch our attention.

A nonprofit called the White Coat Waste Project is devoted to investigating the precise uses of federal money in animal experimentation, making heavy use of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to unearth evidence of both profligacy and cruelty. In July, the group zeroed in on research that might

…