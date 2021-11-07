NR PLUS Politics & Policy

For the Democrats, No New Normal

By
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) greets reporters as he arrives for a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., November 1, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Today’s Democratic Party couldn’t be sane if it tried — and it isn’t trying.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Dutch, who share the famous social critic Patrick Bateman’s taste for the “pleasures of conformity,” have an expression that comes from the deepest cockles of their national heart: “Doe normaal.”

“Just be normal.”

Good advice for Joe Biden and his Democratic allies.

In the New York Times write-up of the Democrats’ electoral catastrophe on Tuesday, four different Democrats offered Biden & Co. the same Dutch advice: Doe normaal.

“Nobody elected him to be F.D.R., they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos,” said Representative Abigail Spanberger (D., Va.), who will face reelection next year in a district Biden took by only

