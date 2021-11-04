Funeral Decorum in the Age of Social Media

An influencer’s sexy photo shoot at her dad’s funeral is a reminder that some customs are worth preserving.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M ost would agree that how a person grieves is deeply personal. Yet when Jayne Rivera, a 20-year-old social-media influencer in Florida, posted sexy and smiley pictures of herself at her father’s funeral — posing in a little black dress in front of his open casket — the response online was largely revulsion. Instagram disabled her account “with no reason given.” Over 1,000 of her followers immediately stopped subscribing. Local news media picked up the controversy. Rivera couldn’t understand what all the fuss was about. In one sense, I can’t say I blame her. Why should we find her actions shocking …