Give Diversity a Chance

The promise of federalism might be realized soon on the contentious issue of abortion. Progressives should not fear it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R oe v. Wade is, by American standards, an ancient controversy — one that seems likely to be resolved in the near future in a way that progressives are not going to like.

There is some poetic justice in that.

Abortion wasn’t much of a national issue until abortion-rights advocates made it one, the matter having previously been regulated on a state-by-state basis. Progressives, who think of society as one big factory to be managed scientifically according to Taylorist principles, instinctively recoil from genuine diversity and the spontaneous heterogeneity of organic society. They have long sought to impose standardization on American life, homogenizing …