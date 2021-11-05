GOP Alleges Corruption at Global Media Agency

The agency that oversees Voice of America rehired an employee terminated for reportedly misusing government funds.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ouse Republicans are investigating the executive-branch agency that oversees Voice of America and other independent U.S.-funded media after its acting CEO rehired an official who had been terminated for allegedly misusing government funds and lying about her education on official government documents.

That organization, the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), has long been a center of white-hot controversy in Washington. Among other things, critics, investigators, and whistleblowers have pointed out corruption scandals, security-clearance-processing issues, and even alleged advocacy for the authoritarian regimes whom these outlets shed light on through their reporting.

Seven Republican lawmakers led by Michael McCaul, the top Republican …