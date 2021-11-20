NR PLUS Education

Here’s What I Teach Instead of Critical Race Theory

By
Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. (Isaju/iStock/Getty Images)
CRT defenders say its opponents don’t have anything better to offer. They’re mistaken.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f the media are to be believed, CRT is just teaching the “history of racism.” If Twitter shock jocks are to be believed, opposition to CRT is tantamount to white nationalism, white-washing history, and depriving our children of learning about the true depravity of America.

Well, I’m against CRT, and I’m a teacher. I’ve written about the ubiquity and radicalism of CRT elsewhere. My intent here is not to discredit CRT directly. Reading CRT scholarship discredits itself. Rather, I present here what I teach to my class to show that accepting CRT and rejecting accurate history is a silly false dichotomy,

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Daniel Buck is a teacher and a senior visiting fellow at the Fordham Institute. His writing can be found at National Review Online, City Journal, and Quillette.

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.
The Dossier Deceit

The Dossier Deceit

John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.

The Latest