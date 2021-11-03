NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Hold the Biden Administration Accountable for This Overlooked Kabul-Evacuation Scandal

By
U.S. Marines provide assistance at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, August 22, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps/Staff Sergeant Victor Mancilla/Handout via Reuters)
During a hearing today, lawmakers should press a senior State Department official on why he scrapped a critical crisis-planning bureau.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ith relative ease, the State Department leadership swatted away the scandal of its decision to dismantle, just weeks before the Taliban overran Afghanistan, the Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau (CCR), a new organization that would’ve been tasked with coordinating the mass evacuation of Americans from foreign hot spots. Throughout the Afghan-withdrawal crisis, State Department officials put initial reporting on the matter to rest with a simple explanation: that the bureau was never formally established, and that, had it been, it would have brought no new capabilities to bear on the evacuation of Kabul.

But when Brian McKeon, the deputy secretary of

