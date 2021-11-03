Hold the Biden Administration Accountable for This Overlooked Kabul-Evacuation Scandal

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ith relative ease, the State Department leadership swatted away the scandal of its decision to dismantle, just weeks before the Taliban overran Afghanistan, the Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau (CCR), a new organization that would’ve been tasked with coordinating the mass evacuation of Americans from foreign hot spots. Throughout the Afghan-withdrawal crisis, State Department officials put initial reporting on the matter to rest with a simple explanation: that the bureau was never formally established, and that, had it been, it would have brought no new capabilities to bear on the evacuation of Kabul.
Something to Consider
