Honoring the Mayflower Mothers

By
The newly renovated Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Mass., August 10, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)
As descendants of the Pilgrims, here’s what my family will be remembering this Thanksgiving.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I saac Allerton was a leading figure in the Plymouth Colony and among the first five signers of what would become known as the Mayflower Compact. He was also my maternal Pilgrim ancestor.

For longer than I can remember, my family’s Thanksgivings have included some remembrance of Allerton. It’s been said that being one of the first five signers of one of America’s earliest covenants in self-governance demonstrated prominent standing in the colony. In other words, Isaac was a big man on the Pilgrim campus.

Yes, 35 million other Americans are descended from someone on the Mayflower, too. But bear with me.

This year,

