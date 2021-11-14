NR PLUS Education

How Conservatives Can Seize the Moment on Education

By
(MachineHeadz/iStock/Getty Images)
By focusing on smart, practical, targeted reforms, executed competently, Republican elected officials can make school policy a winning issue.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast Tuesday night was exciting for conservatives, especially those passionate about education. Glenn Youngkin’s win in the Virginia gubernatorial race promised an opportunity to end a long period of frustration with the state’s schools. In fact, it quickly became conventional wisdom in conservative circles that Youngkin’s victory showed education was now a winning issue for the GOP nationwide.

But the Right should hit pause on that assessment and recognize that there’s a world of difference between campaigning and governing. Education won’t be a boon to Republican candidates for long if the party’s leaders are unable to transition from talking about it

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Andy SmarickMr. Smarick is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, where his work focuses on education, civil society, and the principles of American conservatism.

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest