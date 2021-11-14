How Conservatives Can Seize the Moment on Education

By focusing on smart, practical, targeted reforms, executed competently, Republican elected officials can make school policy a winning issue.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast Tuesday night was exciting for conservatives, especially those passionate about education. Glenn Youngkin’s win in the Virginia gubernatorial race promised an opportunity to end a long period of frustration with the state’s schools. In fact, it quickly became conventional wisdom in conservative circles that Youngkin’s victory showed education was now a winning issue for the GOP nationwide.

But the Right should hit pause on that assessment and recognize that there’s a world of difference between campaigning and governing. Education won’t be a boon to Republican candidates for long if the party’s leaders are unable to transition from talking about it …