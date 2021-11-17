How I Knew the Steele Dossier Was Bunk from the Start

You didn’t need to be a genius to figure out what was going on. You just needed the bare minimum of professional standards.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he New York Times is at it again, taking stock of mainstream coverage and basically apologizing for its failures. Perhaps apologizing for existing in the liberal information bubble it is responsible for creating.

This time, the apology is about the coverage of the Trump-Russia conspiracy from the Steele dossier — the collection of rumors, bullspit, and tosh that was financed by the Hilary Clinton presidential campaign, and ginned up until the FBI was investigating it. The media’s own credulous coverage of the dossier was used by the intelligence agencies to obtain a FISA warrant to surveil the Trump campaign. And in …