How the Build Back Better Act Steers Billions of Medicaid Dollars to Labor Unions

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A mid the fast-paced congressional talks over President Joe Biden’s budget-busting Build Back Better Act (BBBA), the legislation’s massive expansion of federal Medicaid funding for in-home care has thus far received little scrutiny.

Unfortunately, the legislation is cynically engineered to steer potentially billions of Medicaid dollars to labor unions, forcing hundreds of thousands of home care aides into supporting far-left political advocacy and saddling taxpayers with wasteful programs.

Medicaid has long paid for eligible adults with functional disabilities to receive long-term care. Recent decades have seen a shift towards providing such services in the client’s home, a model that minimizes costs and maximizes …