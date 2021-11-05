How to Deal with Afghanistan after U.S. Withdrawal

The lack of an American troop presence is a challenge for our national security, but not an insurmountable one.

Testifying to the Senate Armed Services Committee last week, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl made a startling observation: The Islamic State-Khorasan, ISIS's branch in Afghanistan, could "generate" the capability to attack the United States in as soon as six months. Al-Qaeda, the terrorist organization that brought the U.S. military to Afghanistan 20 years ago, could possess the same capability in one to two years.

Kahl’s assessment not only inspired a wave of hyperbolic headlines, but seemed to give credence to claims that withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan would hamper U.S. intelligence-collection efforts. Those concerns are not necessarily far-fetched; common …