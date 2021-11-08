How Unions Hold Back America’s Transportation System

Union-supported regulatory policy contributed to the supply-chain crisis. The Biden administration is set to make the same mistakes again.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘T he economic disruption associated with the COVID-19 epidemic did not cause our supply-chain weaknesses — it only revealed them,” said NR in an October 18 editorial. One of those weaknesses is an organized labor movement that prevents the logistics industry from modernizing and keeping up with America’s global competitors. Our outdated labor policies are making this crisis worse, and “there is no way that a highly regimented, clock-punching labor force is going to be able to adequately cope with the next one.”

The Biden administration is in the process of making sure we won’t be able to adequately cope with the …