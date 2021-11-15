In Biden’s Sticky Inflation Crisis, Poor Families Suffer the Most

The Biden administration is ignoring an economic crisis of its own making — and making it worse.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his summer, I heard from a mother of four in Wauchula, Fla. She reached out to talk about the rising cost of groceries and gas and how much trouble she was having. Hearing from this mom made me immediately think of my own mom and how much she struggled just to put food on the table for our family when I was a kid.

Of course, at the same time that I heard from this hardworking mother in Wauchula, the “experts” in Washington, including President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell, were still trying to convince themselves (and the …