In Defense of EWTN

Critics of the long-running Catholic television network are mistaken.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M y first contact with the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) came long before I became Catholic. Channel-surfing during a sleepover at a friend’s house when I was younger, my friend and I landed on Mother Angelica praying the Rosary. A mixture of boredom and intrigue led us to join along. I had the “Hail Mary” down pat after five repetitions. When I converted more than a decade later, I had Mother Angelica to thank for teaching me how to pray the Rosary.

It’s easy enough to forget that the largest religious-media network in the world was founded by a scrappy nun …