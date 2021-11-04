Inflation: A High-Class Problem? Not So Much

What the data actually say about inflation and its consequences.

Last month, Biden White House chief of staff Ron Klain supported the idea that inflation was a "high-class" problem. The data disagree: In September, America's middle class suffered the most from inflation.

As the chart above shows, inflation’s peak punch hit both the middle and upper middle classes at 5.4 percent. While both suffered the same rate of inflation, those with lower incomes tend to have lesser means of adapting to the increases in consumer prices. The households with the lowest income experienced the lowest rate of inflation at 4.9 percent, and those with the highest income suffered slightly less consumer …