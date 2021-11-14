NR PLUS World

Is China Having a ‘Me Too’ Moment?

By
Left: Peng Shuai during a match at the China Open in Beijing in 2016. Right: Then-Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli speaks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2016. (Damir Sagolj/Reuters; Wu Hong/Pool via Reuters Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has accused a high-profile political figure of sexual coercion. The CCP is trying to cover it up.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C hinese tennis star Peng Shuai has publicly accused Zhang Gaoli — a former member of the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee (the highest authority in the Chinese Communist Party) and a former Chinese vice premier — of sexual coercion, generating a worldwide media buzz.

It is not so much the stories of sex and corruption at the top ranks of the CCP leadership that shock people. Based on common sense and the general public’s awareness of the magnitude of corruption within the CCP, it would be surprising if Zhang Gaoli was “clean.” A few years ago, the CCP prosecuted Zhou Yongkang (a

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Jianli Yang is the founder and president of Citizen Power Initiatives for China and the author of For Us, the Living: A Journey to Shine the Light on Truth.

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest