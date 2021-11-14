Is China Having a ‘Me Too’ Moment?

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has accused a high-profile political figure of sexual coercion. The CCP is trying to cover it up.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has publicly accused Zhang Gaoli — a former member of the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee (the highest authority in the Chinese Communist Party) and a former Chinese vice premier — of sexual coercion, generating a worldwide media buzz.

It is not so much the stories of sex and corruption at the top ranks of the CCP leadership that shock people. Based on common sense and the general public’s awareness of the magnitude of corruption within the CCP, it would be surprising if Zhang Gaoli was “clean.” A few years ago, the CCP prosecuted Zhou Yongkang (a …