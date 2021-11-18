NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Is Rittenhouse Headed for a Hung Jury?

Judge Bruce E. Schroeder listens and speaks as Assistant District Attorney James Kraus argues to include lesser charges when the case goes to the jury, after both sides closed in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at Kenosha County Court in Kenosha, Wis., November 12, 2021. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool via Reuters)
Judge Schroeder’s decision not to sequester the jurors could be contributing to the prolonged deliberations.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen you are stubbornly determined to play with fire, you often get burned. Judge Bruce Schroeder is getting burned.

The judge has declined to sequester the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse case — even after publicity about the case intensified as the prosecution’s case buckled and the defendant testified; even as things reached a crescendo as the judge admonished prosecutors over their misconduct and summations loomed; and even as the jury-deliberation stage brought loud, vile protesting, occasional outbreaks of violence, and frenzied police activity to the courthouse steps.

And now, Schroeder has been forced to take drastic action because the jury appears

