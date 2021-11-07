Jamelle Bouie Is Wrong about the Constitution

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N ew York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie wants the Constitution to serve Americans, not the other way around. It’s difficult to argue with that sentiment — at least in the abstract. The Framers certainly did not. In Federalist No. 45, James Madison, the father of the Constitution, wrote: “Were the plan of the [constitutional] convention adverse to the public happiness, my voice would be, reject the plan.” Indeed, the Framers would not consider their creation sacred — though they would countenance a reverence for the law. The Constitution should receive serious evaluation as to whether it serves the public good, …
The New York Times columnist misunderstands the Founders’ argument for republican self-government.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Biden in Wonderland
No matter how strenuously it insists that down is up and up is down, the White House can’t pretend away the spiraling crises before our eyes.
Democrats Belatedly Realize Joe Biden Is a Lousy Leader
Biden’s party is making some unfortunate discoveries about him.
The U.S. Supply Chain Makes No Sense
This crisis should prompt a rethinking of the needless inefficiencies we foist on ourselves.
Biden Administration Could Pay Illegal Immigrant Families Separated at Border $450,000 Per Person in Settlements
The separation occurred under Trump’s zero-tolerance policy, which began in April 2018.
The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up
It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.
An Embarrassment for Biden
Failure to pass the spending bills is still very much an option.
The Latest
For the Democrats, No New Normal
Today’s Democratic Party couldn’t be sane if it tried — and it isn’t trying.
The Making of the American Boy
Father Francis J. Finn’s popular books give us a wonderful picture of a well-ordered American boyhood.
In Defense of EWTN
Critics of the long-running Catholic television network are mistaken.
Why Baptists Care about Burma
Shane McNary of the Baptist World Alliance explains why Baptists speak out for human rights in Burma.
A Theater Professor Suggested Students Should Have Thicker Skins, So They Demanded He Be Fired
The university initiated a “termination process” after Earnest suggested that a misunderstanding involving black students wasn’t a big deal.
Climate, Democracy, and Other People’s Money
The week of November 1: COP-26, corporatism, inflation, and much, much, more.